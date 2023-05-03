Death – Obituary News : Funeral Service for Way Adele’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

I’m sorry, but I need the original title to be able to rewrite it. Please provide me with the original title.

Adele Bruckert’s Life and Legacy

Adele Bruckert, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away on April 10, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness. Born to Carl F. and Anna B. Bruckert, Adele had a close relationship with her brother Walter Bruckert and her sister Lottie Heinz, who all passed away before her.

Carrying On Her Legacy

Although Adele is no longer with us, her legacy lives on through her children, Scott (Rachel) Schara, Erin Schara, and Jill Schara, as well as her grandsons AJ Schara and Christopher Schara, her great-grandson Skylar Schara, and her many nieces and nephews who adored her. Skylar Schara was born on the day of Adele’s passing, bringing joy and hope to the family during a difficult time.

Celebrating Adele’s Life

The funeral ceremony for Adele will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, located at 1201 Droster Road in Madison. Visitation will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care on Friday, April 14, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Both the funeral home and the crematorium are located in the same building at 5203 Monona Drive in Madison.

On the day of the ceremony, there will be a visitation held at the church beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until the ceremony begins. After the visitation at the church, there will be a service held at the gravesite at Roselawn Memorial Park, located at 401 Femrite Drive in Monona.

Remembering Adele

Adele was known for her kind heart, her love of family, and her dedication to her community. She will be missed by all who knew her, but her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those who were lucky enough to be a part of her life.

Rest in peace, Adele Bruckert.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Way Adele Obituary, Funeral Service For Way Adele Death – – obituary note/