Death – Obituary News : GAA fan dies during Limerick v Clare hurling match

A passionate supporter of the GAA passed away during the Limerick v Clare hurling match, prompting heartfelt tributes from fellow fans.

Tributes pour in for Clare supporter who died during Munster Senior Hurling match

A Clare supporter, John Walsh (73), passed away during the Limerick versus Clare Munster Senior Hurling match on Saturday night. The incident occurred shortly after throw-in in the North Stand at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. It is believed that Walsh suffered from a heart attack. Emergency services were called to the Ennis Road at around 7pm on Saturday night; however, Walsh passed away following the incident. He was seated in the Uncovered Stand and the tragic incident occurred in the opening half.

Tributes have poured in for Walsh with many expressing their condolences to his family and friends. Among those who offered assistance was Limerick hurling team medic Dr James Ryan. A person, who was in close proximity to the medical emergency in the stadium, praised the emergency services for their quick response. Another person tweeted their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the individual who passed away. The Limerick hurling supporters Facebook page also paid tribute and thanked the staff and paramedics who worked tirelessly throughout the event.

It has been reported that a second individual suffered a seizure at the game but is recovering in hospital. The game finished in a one-point win for Clare, marking All-Ireland Champions Limerick’s first defeat in Championship hurling in nearly four years.

