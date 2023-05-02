Death – Obituary News : Gary Ferguson, Race Car Owner, Dies Unexpectedly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gary Ferguson, Race Car Owner, Passes Away Suddenly

The world of motorsports is mourning the loss of Gary Ferguson, a well-known race car owner and builder. Ferguson passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 1, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will not be forgotten.

Ferguson’s love for racing started at a young age, and he quickly became passionate about all things related to the sport. He spent countless hours tinkering with engines and fine-tuning cars, always striving to make them faster and more efficient.

Over the years, Ferguson became one of the most respected race car owners in the industry. He was known for his unwavering commitment to excellence and his ability to build winning teams. His cars were always top performers, and he had a reputation as someone who could take even the most average driver and turn them into a champion.

Ferguson’s impact on the racing community was felt far and wide, and news of his passing has left many in shock. Aztec Speedway, where Ferguson was a regular fixture, shared the news of his passing on their official Facebook page, saying:

“It is with Great sadness that I am writing this, The race car owner and builder of the # 96 mod stock and Late model Mr. Gary Ferguson passed away. We would like to send out our deepest Condolences and prayers to his family and friends.”

The outpouring of grief and support from the racing community has been overwhelming, with many taking to social media to share their memories of Ferguson and offer their condolences to his family.

For those who knew Ferguson well, his passing is a devastating loss. He was a man who lived and breathed racing, and his passion for the sport was infectious. His legacy will live on, not just in the cars he built and the races he won, but in the impact he had on those who knew him.

At this time of great sadness, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Gary Ferguson. May his memory be a source of comfort and strength, and may he rest in peace.

