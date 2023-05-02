Death – Obituary News : Gary Ferguson, Race Car Owner, Passes Away Suddenly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Gary Ferguson: A Tribute to a Passionate Race Car Owner

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mr. Gary Ferguson, a beloved constructor and owner of the number 96 mod stock and Late model race cars. Mr. Ferguson passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy that will never be forgotten in the auto racing community.

A Passionate Constructor and Owner

Mr. Ferguson was a skilled constructor who built both the number 96 mod stock and Late model race cars from scratch. His dedication and attention to detail were evident in the high-performance vehicles he created, which were driven by some of the most well-known race car racers of the day, including Darrell Bradford and Dana Finley.

A Winner on the Track

Mr. Ferguson’s love for auto racing extended beyond construction and ownership. He was also a skilled racer who competed in the Aztec Speedway events during the 1980s. In 1982, he successfully defended his title as the winner of the Track Championship, showcasing his talent and passion for the sport.

A Heartfelt Condolence

During this difficult time, we extend our most sincere condolences to Mr. Ferguson’s family and friends. We pray that they find strength and comfort in the memories of his passion for auto racing and the impact he had on the community.

The Legacy of Gary Ferguson

Mr. Ferguson’s contributions to the auto racing world will never be forgotten. His passion, dedication, and talent as a constructor and owner of high-performance race cars will continue to inspire future generations of auto racing enthusiasts. Rest in peace, Mr. Ferguson.

