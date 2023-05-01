Death – Obituary News : ‘Gator’ Rivers, Globetrotter Star, Passes Away at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Basketball icon ‘Gator’ Rivers, a former member of the Globetrotters for many years, passed away at the age of 73.

Larry “Gator” Rivers, a former Harlem Globetrotter and member of the Chatham County Commission, passed away at the age of 73 on Saturday after battling cancer. Rivers played an instrumental role in integrating high school basketball in Georgia, and was a sophomore on the all-Black Beach High School team that won the first Georgia High School Association basketball tournament to include both Black and white players in 1967. He went on to become an all-state player, graduating from the Savannah high school in 1969, and was later recognized as a small college All-American at Moberly Junior College in Missouri and an all-conference guard at what is now Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Rivers also had a long and successful career with the Harlem Globetrotters, playing and coaching for 16 years, and even reuniting with his high school coach Russell Ellington for a time. After retiring from basketball, he returned to Savannah and became involved in the community, volunteering in schools, promoting the rebuilding of neighborhood basketball courts, and opening the non-profit youth mentorship organization Gatorball Academy to teach basketball.

In 2020, Rivers ran for the county commission as a Republican and was elected without opposition after the Democratic nominee was disqualified over a previous felony conviction. He was known for his dedication to giving back to his community, and was remembered fondly by many, including Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis, who called him “a legend.”

Rivers’ death brought condolences from U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, and others. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Rivers “led a life of accomplishment and chose to spend much of that life serving the people of his community.” Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Sunday.