Death – Obituary News : GBI Probes Death of Chatham County Inmate

Another Inmate Dies at Chatham County Detention Center: 15th Death Since 2016

For the second time in two months, an inmate has died at the Chatham County Detention Center, bringing the total number of deaths to 15 since 2016. Maurice Small, a 62-year-old inmate, was found unresponsive during a guard shift change on April 29 and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Small was imprisoned in the jail for a probation violation related to simple battery-family violence charge filed on April 3.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating Small’s death. According to Sheriff John Wilcher, security officers conducted multiple checks on Small on the morning of his death because he had refused to eat breakfast. Jail staff found Small unresponsive during an 8 a.m. check and called EMS. Small was transported to the hospital.

This latest death comes less than two months after another prisoner, 43-year-old Gregory Alan Woods, was found dead at the jail on March 5. Woods was awaiting trial on a criminal property damage charge and had been incarcerated since October 26, 2021. His death is still being investigated.

Investigations into Previous Deaths

According to CCDC records, 15 inmates have died at the jail since 2016 when Correct Health contracted with Chatham County to provide medical services. Investigations revealed that eight of those deaths were by suicide, three by disease, one by natural causes, and one by overdose.

The deaths at the Chatham County Detention Center have raised concerns about the quality of medical care provided to inmates. In 2019, Chatham County hired a monitor to report on health care inside the jail, but attorneys blocked the release of the reports.

Conclusion

The deaths at the Chatham County Detention Center are a cause for concern and demand a thorough investigation. It is essential to ensure that inmates receive adequate medical care and that measures are put in place to prevent further deaths at the jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s investigation into Maurice Small’s death must be impartial and thorough to determine the cause of death and identify any lapses in the provision of medical care. The findings of the investigation should be made public to ensure accountability and transparency.

