Death – Obituary News : GBN’s Managing Director Odette Campbell Passes Away

Odette Campbell, Managing Director of Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN), Passes Away Unexpectedly

The Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN) has lost a valuable member of its team, as Managing Director Odette Campbell passed away unexpectedly. An online obituary posted on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, confirmed the news, but the cause of death was not disclosed.

Campbell was a well-respected journalist who had a strong work ethic and a sincere passion for her craft. She made a significant impact on Grenada’s media industry, touching the lives of journalists and viewers alike for over 30 years. As a former lecturer at the T.A. Marryshow Community College, she taught Media Management and other courses in the Associate Degree in Media Studies programme, using her knowledge and experience to train and upgrade younger colleagues in the field.

Campbell’s efforts to ensure that all media practitioners were trained and certified were a significant step in raising the bar of the local media fraternity. Her contributions to the industry will be remembered fondly by those who knew her and worked with her.

Words cannot express the grief felt by those who knew and loved Campbell. Her passing is a great loss to the media fraternity in Grenada and beyond. The condolences and prayers of everyone who knew her go out to her family and friends, who are undoubtedly struggling with her loss.

Please join us in expressing your sympathies and offering your prayers for Campbell’s family and friends during this difficult time. Your messages and prayers will undoubtedly go a long way towards providing comfort and support to those who knew and loved her.

