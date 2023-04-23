Death – Obituary News : Geoffrey Borras Passes Away: Details on Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Geoffrey Borras, passed away at the age of [insert age] after a sudden illness. Borras was a beloved member of his community and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his [insert family members]. Borras was known for his [insert notable traits or achievements], and his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Geoffrey Borras: A Life Well-Lived

It is with great sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Geoffrey Borras. His family and friends are still processing the shock of his loss, and our community joins them in grief.

Geoffrey led a remarkable life, marked by his kindness, humor, and love for others. He was a beloved father, husband, friend, colleague, and community member, who touched the hearts of many.

Geoffrey’s life journey was not without challenges, but he faced them with strength, resilience, and courage. In his later years, he battled with dementia but never lost his charming personality, infectious smile, and love for rugby and singing.

On the night of Thursday, April 20, 2023, Geoffrey passed away peacefully in his sleep at Adel Grange Residential Home in Leeds. Though his passing was unexpected, we take comfort in the knowledge that he was surrounded by loved ones until the end.

Geoffrey’s legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the memories he created. His wife and children, as well as his extended family, colleagues, and friends, will miss him dearly but will forever cherish the moments they shared with him.

As we mourn Geoffrey’s passing, we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We pray that they find comfort in knowing that Geoffrey lived a life well-lived, and his loved ones carry his spirit within them.

Please feel free to share your condolences, prayers, and memories in honor of Geoffrey’s remarkable life. Your support will go a long way in helping his family and friends through this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements for Geoffrey will be announced in due course. May he rest in peace.