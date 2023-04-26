Death – Obituary News : George Mason University Researcher Dr. Michael Buschmann Stabbed to Death by Son

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dr. Michael Buschmann, a renowned researcher at George Mason University, has passed away after being fatally stabbed by his son. His contributions to the field of research will be greatly missed.

On Wednesday evening, Dr. Michael Buschmann, a 59-year-old prominent researcher at George Mason University, was tragically stabbed to death. The Fairfax County Police Department is currently investigating this heinous crime, and Dr. Buschmann’s son, Axel Buschmann, has been accused of second-degree murder in connection with his father’s death.

Details of the Incident

Multiple callers reported seeing a man covered in blood wandering on Babcock Road early on Wednesday evening. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered that the man, later identified as Axel Buschmann, had sustained several lacerations to his neck. He was rushed to the hospital and remains hospitalized at this time.

After recognizing Axel as the injured man, officers went to his home to check on his father’s wellbeing. Upon entering the house, they discovered Dr. Michael Buschmann lying on the ground. He had suffered several stab wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

A Loss for the Community

The loss of Dr. Michael Buschmann has deeply impacted both the community and George Mason University, where he was a renowned researcher and head of the Bioengineering Department within the College of Engineering and Computing.

Dr. Buschmann was a respected scholar, teacher, and university leader. He joined Mason in 2017 after working for over 20 years at Montreal’s École Polytechnique. He was also a key member of the team that developed COVID-19 vaccines at the startup AexeRNA.

Both the faculty and student body at George Mason University are in mourning over the loss. Dr. Paul Allvin, the Vice President of Strategic Communications at the university, eulogized Dr. Buschmann, stating:

“We did lose a great mind, a great teacher, and by all accounts, a good and decent human being.”

Gregory Washington, the president of George Mason University, expressed his condolences and offered words of support to Dr. Buschmann’s loved ones, stating:

“George Mason University is having a very sad day. The untimely loss of Mike Buschmann has shaken us all. The influence of his work and teachings on our students, teachers, staff, and the entire Mason community is immense. In the next weeks, we will all be celebrating his life and contributions while also grieving with his wife and family.”

Dr. Buschmann will be greatly missed by those who knew him, and his contributions to the academic community will not be forgotten.