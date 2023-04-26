Death – Obituary News : Georgia Henson’s Death Saddens Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The saddened family of Georgia Robert Henson is announcing her obituary. They mourn the passing of their loved one and ask for privacy during this difficult time.

Remembering Robert Henson: A Georgia Resident

The sudden and unexpected death of Robert Henson has left his family, friends, and the entire neighborhood in Georgia in shock and sorrow. On April 24th, 2023, Robert’s demise was unexpectedly revealed, leaving those who knew and loved him with a void that will last for years to come.

A Life Remembered

Robert Henson was born and raised in Georgia and made a difference in the lives of those close to him. He was known for his generosity, compassion, and passion for doing good. A devoted worker, Robert cherished spending time with his loved ones and had a particular interest in the welfare of others.

A Beloved Family Member

The Henson family is mourning the loss of a devoted son, brother, uncle, and grandchild. Robert was a beloved brother to Brad and Joni Argo, and a devoted son to his father, Bob, and mother, Libby. His wife, Joy Miller Henson, and daughter, Delaney Joy Henson, adored him and looked up to him as a role model.

Condolences

Friends and family of Robert have expressed their sincere condolences, and he will be remembered forever for his work ethic, being a fantastic husband and parent, and his spirit of fun and adventure. Although his loved ones will miss him dearly, those he influenced carry on his spirit, and he will be remembered with even greater love.

May Robert Henson’s soul find eternal peace.