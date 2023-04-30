Death – Obituary News : Gerald Murphy Passes Away at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gerald Murphy Obituary: Remembering a Beloved Father, Son, and Brother

In Loving Memory

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gerald Murphy on April 25, 2023, at Daisy Hill Hospital in the city of Newry. Gerald was the beloved son of Cora and Gerry and the devoted father of his son Ryan. He was also a cherished brother of Laurence, Barry, and Kevin, who will always remember him with fondness.

A Life Well-Lived

Gerald lived a full life, filled with love and laughter. He was a kind and caring person, and his love for his family was evident in everything he did. He will be greatly missed by his heartbroken parents, son, siblings, sisters-in-law Sarah, Rose, and Evelina, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, his closest friends, and the rest of his family circle. His passing has left a hole in their lives that will never be filled.

Funeral Arrangements

The transfer of Gerald’s remains will take place on Tuesday at seven o’clock from the Heaney Keenan Funeral Home to his parent’s property, which is located at 19 Loughview Park in Newry. The urn containing Gerald’s ashes will be on display at the funeral home on Wednesday and Thursday, from two in the afternoon until nine o’clock in the evening on both days.

The funeral service will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, located on Chapel Street. This will be followed by a Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. After the conclusion of the service, the burial will take place in the cemetery located in close proximity to the church.

In Lieu of Flowers

Flowers can only be collected from members of the deceased’s immediate family. However, donations to Davina’s Ark can be sent to the attention of Heaney Keenan Funeral Directors at 53 Patrick Street, Newry, Northern Ireland, BT358EB in lieu of flowers.

A Final Farewell

Gerald Murphy will be remembered as a loving son, brother, and father. He touched the lives of everyone who knew him and will be deeply missed. We take comfort in knowing that he is now at peace, and we pray that he has found solace in heaven.