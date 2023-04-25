Death – Obituary News : Gerry Ennis Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gerry Ennis. Ennis died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on [date of death]. He was a beloved [insert profession/hobby/personality trait] who touched the lives of many with his kind heart and infectious smile. Ennis will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

In Loving Memory of Gerry Ennis: A Tribute to a Dedicated Volunteer Firefighter

Introduction

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Life Member Gerry Ennis, a beloved member of the community who passed away on April 23, 2023. Gerry had a remarkable impact on the local fire department, where he served as a volunteer firefighter and treasurer for over a decade. In this obituary, we pay tribute to his dedication, kindness, and unwavering commitment to helping others.

A Life of Service

Gerry Ennis was a dedicated and selfless volunteer firefighter who served his community for many years. He was a member of the local fire department for a significant amount of time before being recognized for his contributions by receiving the status of life member. However, after taking a break for a few years, he felt compelled to come back and rejoin the team.

Around ten years ago, Gerry took on the role of treasurer, and he was overjoyed to be back in action helping the fire company once more. He loved socializing with the other members while enjoying a pint and speaking about their shared experiences. Gerry was known for his kindness, his ability to put others at ease and his sharp wit. He was a true friend to many and a pillar of his community.

Fondly Remembered

Gerry Ennis will be remembered fondly by many people whose lives he touched. One person who was a close friend of Gerry shared that he was always the first to help and never expected anything in return. Gerry’s remarkable dedication to serving others and his selflessness made him a beloved figure in the community.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends and family are invited to attend Gerry’s funeral mass, which will be held at St. Mark Church in Bristol Borough on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The visitors are also welcome to stop by the Wade Funeral Home, located at 1002 Radcliffe Street in Bristol Borough, between the hours of 9:00 and 10:30 in the morning.

The burial will take place at the St. Mark Columbarium after the Mass. In lieu of flowers, Gerry’s family requests that contributions be sent to the Lewis S. Dopson III Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks can be made payable to Penn Community Bank and mailed to 118 Mill Street, Bristol, Pennsylvania 19007.

A Final Farewell

Gerry Ennis will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. His kindness, unwavering dedication, and selfless spirit will long be remembered. Despite the sadness of his loss, we take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy lives on through the countless lives he touched, and the community he served with distinction. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends, and wish them strength and comfort during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Gerry.