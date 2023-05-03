Death – Obituary News : Gileno Santoro’s Cause of Death Revealed in April 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gileno Santoro: A Tribute to Brazil’s Legendary Voice Actor

Who was Gileno Santoro?

Gileno Santoro was a legendary voice actor from Brazil who lent his voice to many popular animated characters. He began his career in the 1970s and quickly became one of Brazil’s most respected voice actors. Santoro was known for his incredible talent in bringing animated characters to life, including Mestre Roshi in Dragon Ball, Professor Hubert Farnsworth in Futurama, Uncle Chan in Jackie Chan Adventures, and Yoki in Fullmetal Alchemist.

Gileno Santoro’s Cause of Death

On April 14, 2023, Gileno Santoro, the renowned Brazilian voice actor famous for bringing to life several beloved animated characters, including Master Roshi in Dragon Ball, passed away at the age of 74. The news of his death was confirmed by his close friend and colleague in the industry, Wendel Bezerra, who expressed his grief by saying, “Gileno’s passing is a significant loss for the Brazilian dubbing community. All loved him because of his kind and generous nature.”

With a career spanning several decades, Santoro was widely regarded as one of the most prominent figures in Brazil’s voice-acting industry. His passing has deeply impacted the industry and countless fans, who have expressed their sadness by paying tribute to the talented and well-liked actor.

Gileno Santoro’s Obituary

Several individuals from the entertainment industry, including voice actor Fatima Noya, utilized social media to share information about the event. However, there is currently no information on the possible cause of death, though this could change.

Santoro was cast to play various iconic characters, such as Professor Hubert Farnsworth from the animated series Futurama, Uncle Chan from The Adventures of Jackie Chan, and Yoki from the manga and anime series Fullmetal Alchemist, all of whom he dubbed during the entire production.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Gileno Santoro’s passing has left a void in the Brazilian voice-acting community. His talent and dedication to his craft were unparalleled, and his contributions to the industry will never be forgotten. His voice brought joy and excitement to countless fans around the world, and his legacy will continue to live on through the characters he brought to life. May he rest in peace.

