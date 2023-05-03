Death – Obituary News : Gileno Santoro’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gileno Santoro: Brazilian Voice Actor

Gileno Santoro was a highly respected Brazilian voice actor who made significant contributions to the voice acting industry. He began his career in 1970 and quickly became a prominent figure in the industry, voicing several iconic characters that left a lasting impression on fans.

Notable Roles

Some of Santoro’s most notable roles include Mestre Ronshi in Dragon Ball, Professor Hubert Farnsworth of Futurama, Uncle Chan in Jackie Chan Adventures and Yoki in Fullmetal Alchemist. He was known for his versatility and ability to bring characters to life with his voice.

Death and Cause

On April 14, 2023, Santoro passed away in Sao Paulo at the age of 74. His closest friend and fellow voice actor, Wendel Bezerra, confirmed that the cause of death was lung cancer. His death was a great loss to the Brazilian voice acting community and his many fans who admired his talent and dedication.

Tributes and Remembrances

Following his passing, fans and colleagues expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Santoro’s contributions to the industry. A wake ceremony was held for him at the Cemiterio do Araca in Sao Paulo where fans were invited to pay their respects and honor his memory.

Private Life

Santoro was known to keep his private life separate from his public persona. He never married and had no children, and never revealed any personal information about himself. He was highly focused and dedicated to his work, and only discussed his professional life with his fans and supporters.

Gileno Santoro will always be remembered for his contributions to the animation industry and his unforgettable performances as iconic characters. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of voice actors.

