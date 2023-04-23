Death – Obituary News : Girl dies of poisoning, says police

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Authorities have stated that the girl passed away due to poisoning.

Post-Mortem Report Reveals Minor’s Death Due to Poisoning in Bengal

The preliminary post-mortem report of the minor girl found dead in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal revealed that she died due to some poisonous substance. The Superintendent of Police (SP), Md Sana Akhtar, confirmed that the body did not bear any injury marks. However, the police is investigating any possibility of sexual assault, and the SP added that they would again ask doctors to clarify if there are any sexual injuries.

The prime accused in the case, a 20-year-old man, has been arrested, according to the police. The 17-year-old girl was found dead in a canal in Kaliaganj police station area on Friday, and police further revealed that the victim knew the man.

The police have filed a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother.

BJP Accused of Misleading People over the Incident

In response to the incident, Minister of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare of West Bengal, Shashi Panja, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading people and playing divisive politics. She stated that the BJP does not care if a girl has died and that she must get justice. She added that investigation is underway, and two people have already been arrested.

Violence Erupts in Kaliaganj; RAF Deployed

In a related incident, fresh violence erupted in Kaliaganj as the locals staged protests against the incident on Saturday. The police had to resort to teargas and lathicharge to bring the situation under control. The agitated mob set several shops and e-rickshaws on fire and demanded the arrest of those responsible for the incident. The protesters also blocked roads and hurled stones at the police. Police deployed the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to control the situation, and some protesters were detained.

BJP State Chief Demands Justice and a CBI Probe

BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar staged a dharna outside the SP office in Raiganj, demanding justice for the girl’s family and a CBI probe into the incident. He also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.