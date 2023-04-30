Death – Obituary News : Gold Medalist Ralph Boston Dies at Olympics

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ralph Boston, Olympic Gold Medalist, Passes Away

Tennessee State University is saddened to announce the passing of Ralph Boston, a legendary figure in the world of track and field. Boston, an Olympic gold medalist who graduated from TSU, passed away at the age of 80.

Athletic Accomplishments

During his time at TSU, Boston won the 1960 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) title in the long jump. Later that same year, he broke Jesse Owens’ long jump record, which had stood for 25 years. Over the following years, Boston broke the record five more times and won four Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) national championships in the long jump between Olympic Games.

At the 1960 Rome Games, Boston won the gold medal in the long jump, breaking the 27-foot barrier and setting a new Olympic record. He went on to win two more Olympic medals, a silver in 1964 and a bronze in 1968.

Boston was also recognized as a World Athlete of the Year and as the North American Athlete of the Year during his career.

Contributions to Sports and Beyond

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Boston made significant contributions to the world of sports through his work as a consultant to the U.S. Olympic team and as a sportscaster for ESPN. He also enjoyed success in the corporate world and received the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award in 1985 for college athletes who achieved success in other areas.

A Legacy of Success

Boston’s achievements have been recognized by his induction into six Hall of Fames, including the U.S. Track and Field Hall of Fame, the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, and the Tennessee State University Athletics Hall of Fame. The TSU Wellness Center also bears his name.

Despite his many successes, Boston remained humble and devoted to giving back to his community.

The TSU community mourns the loss of Ralph Boston and extends its condolences to his family and loved ones.