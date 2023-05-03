Death – Obituary News : Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Passes Away at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tori Bowie, Three-Time Olympic Medalist, Passes Away at 32

American track star and three-time Olympic medalist, Tori Bowie, has died at the age of 32. The news was announced by her agency, Icon Management, Inc. on Wednesday, leaving sports officials and fans devastated.

Shock and Grief Across the Athletic Community

Following the announcement of Bowie’s passing, sports officials and fans have taken to social media to express their shock and grief. Team USA wrote on Twitter, “We join our friends at USA Track & Field and across the Olympic community in mourning the passing of 3x Olympic medalist Tori Bowie. She was an admired friend, teammate, and a great representative of Team USA. We send our sincere condolences to all who know and loved her.”

The Olympics also released a statement, praising Bowie as a decorated sprinter who won three medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and became a two-time world champion runner. The International Olympics Committee President, Thomas Bach, expressed his heartfelt condolences to Bowie’s family and friends, saying that “the sports world has lost a true champion.”

A Life Dedicated to Athletics

Tori Bowie was born in Sand Hill, Mississippi, and competed on her college track and field team at the University of Mississippi. She won two NCAA championships in the long jump event before launching her professional athletic career.

Bowie represented Team USA in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, where she won a silver medal in the 100-meter dash, a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash, and a gold medal alongside her teammates in the 100-meter relay.

In 2017, Bowie became a two-time world champion runner, winning gold in both the 100-meter race and relay at the World Championships in London.

A Champion and a Beacon of Light

Bowie’s agency, Icon Management, Inc., described her as a “champion” and a “beacon of light that shined so bright.” They said in a statement, “We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

At this time, no cause of death has been given by her management company, Team USA, or the Olympics.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Tori Bowie will be remembered not only for her incredible athletic achievements but also for her spirit, dedication, and passion for her sport. Her legacy will continue to inspire young athletes around the world to pursue their dreams and never give up.

Rest in peace, Tori Bowie.

News Source : Emily Mae Czachor

Source Link :Tori Bowie, Olympic gold medalist, dies at 32/