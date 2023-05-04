Death – Obituary News : Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian musician, dies at 84.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gordon Lightfoot: Remembering a Consummate Artist

On the evening of May 1, 2022, the music world lost one of its greatest storytellers and poets. Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian singer-songwriter, passed away in a Toronto hospital of undisclosed causes. He was 83 years old.

One of the most notable qualities in Lightfoot’s music was his empathy for his fellow man. He had a special gift for telling stories that resonated with people, whether they were about love, loss, or the struggles of everyday life. Perhaps the most famous example of this was his haunting ballad, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

In late 1975, Lightfoot read of the sinking of the iron ore freighter S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald and the loss of her whole crew of 29 men in Lake Superior. None of the crew or any evidence of what caused the loss of the massive ship was found. According to one interview, Lightfoot felt that the terrible tragedy would be forgotten unless he told the story. Meticulously, he researched it and artfully put it to music. The following year, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” was released to a widespread audience in North America. As told in his lyric, the cause was a mystery.

They might have split up or they might have capsized

They may have broke deep and took water

And all that remains is the faces and the names

Of the wives and the sons and the daughters

The artist kept in touch with the families of the crew for years. Perhaps at least partly due to the continued popularity of the song, search and investigation efforts continued for decades. Lightfoot would update his lyric in later performances to reject any interpretation of the song that suggested that crew error was a cause of the disaster.

Lightfoot was born in 1938 in a small town in Ontario named Orillia. He was a boy soprano in church, in a barbershop quartet in high school, and later joined a rock band as a drummer. His parents encouraged him every step of the way. At an early moment in his career, he knew that his music had to pay the bills, and he treated his creative work protectively. He was determined to write his music in notation and put himself to the task of learning the needed skills. Not only was he enormously talented musically, but his lyrics were poetry.

In the early ’60s, Lightfoot found opportunities in England and also became a part of the folk scene in Greenwich Village in New York City. He earned the reputation as a songwriter with songs like “In The Early Mornin’ Rain,” which was covered by artists such as Ian and Sylvia, Peter, Paul and Mary, and Bob Dylan. Even Elvis Presley recorded it in 1972. He was signed by Albert Grossman—Bob Dylan’s manager—to a contract with United Artists.

His first album with Grossman, Lightfoot, released in 1966, included “In The Early Mornin’ Rain” and, among others, “For Lovin’ Me.” Like most of his work, “For Lovin’ Me,” or “That’s What You Get For Lovin’ Me” was informed by his personal experience—in particular, the breakup of his first marriage. He came to dislike that song, which he considered to be insensitive and chauvinist, and refused to play it in his later years.

For the 1967 Canada bicentennial, the Canadian Broadcasting Company contacted Lightfoot to write and perform “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” about the building of the cross-Canada railway. His work displayed a special sensitivity to the workers who gave their all to complete the bridges and tunnels and lay the track. He pays tribute to those who gave their lives in the effort.

The 1970s may have been the highpoint of Lightfoot’s career. “If You Could Read My Mind” was released in 1970 and caused his label to re-title his latest album, giving it the same name as the song. In 1974, “Sundown” and “Carefree Highway” were both released on his album Sundown to great popularity. Then “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” was released in 1976, making Lightfoot a household name.

He continued to write, record and perform through the ’80s and ’90s, but along with the fame and fortune came life-destroying addictions to alcohol and drugs. He was forced to remove himself from performing in order to kick his habits, doing several canoe trips in the wilds of Canada. He eventually came back to performing, but during a 2002 performance he had an abdominal aneurysm and fell into a coma. After recovering and returning, he had a minor stroke on stage, losing the full use of his right hand.

Almost until the end, however, he continued to hold to a grueling touring schedule.

Lightfoot’s songs remain among the best and most widely covered in the industry. In addition to those previously mentioned, the Clancy Brothers, Judy Collins, Neil Young, Anne Murray, Sarah McLachlan, Johnny Mathis, Tony Bennett and Barbara Streisand are just some of the artists who recorded his music.

Gordon Lightfoot was a consummate artist, a master of his craft, and a true poet of the people. His music spoke to our hearts and souls, and his legacy will continue to inspire and move us for generations to come.

News Source : World Socialist Web Site

