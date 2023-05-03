Death – Obituary News : Gordon Lightfoot, Folk Singer, Passes at 84

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk Icon, Passes Away at 82

On Monday, November 15th, the music world lost a true legend. Gordon Lightfoot, the singer-songwriter known for his emotive and storytelling-driven folk music, passed away at the age of 82. His death was confirmed by his longtime friend and drummer, Barry Keane.

Lightfoot was born in Orillia, Ontario in 1938. He began his music career in the early 1960s and soon became a staple of the Canadian folk scene. His music often dealt with themes of love, loss, and Canadian identity, and his lyrics were known for their poetic and introspective qualities.

Throughout his career, Lightfoot released 20 studio albums and countless hit songs. Some of his most beloved tracks include “If You Could Read My Mind”, “Sundown”, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”, and “Canadian Railroad Trilogy”. His music has been covered by numerous artists, including Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, and Johnny Cash.

Lightfoot’s impact on Canadian music cannot be overstated. He was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1986 and received the Order of Canada, the country’s highest civilian honor, in 2003. He was also the recipient of multiple Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.

In addition to his music career, Lightfoot was also known for his love of sailing. He owned multiple boats throughout his life and even wrote a song called “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” about the sinking of a freighter on Lake Superior.

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to Lightfoot and his legacy. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “Gordon Lightfoot’s work will be remembered for generations to come. He was a national treasure and a true Canadian icon.”

Lightfoot’s family has not yet released a statement regarding his passing.

In conclusion, Gordon Lightfoot was a Canadian icon whose music touched the hearts of people around the world. His passing is a great loss, but his legacy will live on through his timeless music.

