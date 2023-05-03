Death – Obituary News : Gordon Lightfoot, Folk Singer, Passes Away at 84

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, who was known for his hits like “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Sundown” and for songs that explored Canadian identity, passed away on Monday at the age of 84. His representative, Victoria Lord, confirmed the news of his death at a hospital in Toronto. Lightfoot was a celebrated artist who received five Grammy nominations, three platinum records and nine gold records for his albums and singles. He recorded over 500 songs and performed in more than 1,500 concerts. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to Lightfoot and said, “May his legacy live on forever.” Lightfoot’s autobiographical songs explored Canadian national identity and were a blend of country, folk and rock music.

