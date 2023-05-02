Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

As an AI language model, I would need the original title to rewrite it. Please provide the original title.

Canadian Music Legend Gordon Lightfoot Passes Away at 84

Renowned Canadian singer-songwriter, Gordon Lightfoot, passed away on May 1, 2022, at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He was 84 years old and had a successful career in folk music and soft rock that spanned over four decades.

Lightfoot rose to international fame in the 1960s and 1970s as a folk music star. He topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1974 with his hit song “Sundown,” while also achieving top-five hits with “If You Could Read My Mind” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” All three songs reached No.1 on the adult contemporary chart, alongside “Carefree Highway” and “Rainy Day People,” during his mid-70s chart heyday.

The singer-songwriter penned several folk standards, including “Early Morning Rain,” “For Loving Me,” and “Ribbon of Darkness,” as well as the ambitious “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” which was akin to Mickey Newbury’s “American Trilogy.”

Lightfoot’s debut album, “Sit Down Young Stranger,” released in 1970, contained the heavily orchestrated ballad “If You Could Read My Mind,” which became a big hit and reached No. 5 in the US. The album was renamed after its hit and rose to No. 12 in America.

In the early 70s, Lightfoot was sidelined due to facial paralysis from Bell’s palsy. He also battled a serious alcohol problem, which he overcame in 1982. In 2002, he was in a six-week coma due to a ruptured abdominal aneurysm, but he made a full recovery and even completed a new album in 2004. In 2006, he suffered a minor stroke that left him unable to play the guitar for a year, but he eventually returned to the instrument on stage. He was diagnosed with emphysema in 2018, which led him to quit smoking.

Despite his health issues, Lightfoot continued to tour well into his 80s, undertaking long treks across the US and Canada from 2017 to 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kim Hasse, whom he married in 2014, six children, and several grandchildren.

Gordon Lightfoot’s contribution to the music industry was immense, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians around the world.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Folk music and soft rock icon Gordon Lightfoot is dead/