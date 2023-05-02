Death – Obituary News : Gordon Lightfoot’s Cause of Death: Canadian Singer’s Demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, known for his honey voice and massive U.S. hits such as “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” passed away on May 1, 2023, at the age of 84. Lightfoot had been admitted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, where he died. The news was announced on his Facebook page, and many people, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, expressed their condolences.

Throughout his career, Lightfoot had faced several health challenges, including Bell’s palsy-related facial paralysis in the 1970s and a significant alcohol problem that he overcame in 1982. In September 2002, he underwent urgent vascular surgery for a burst abdominal aortic aneurysm and spent over three months in the hospital. He also experienced a mild stroke in 2006, which affected his right middle and ring fingers.

The precise cause of Lightfoot’s death has not been revealed yet, and his family privacy should be respected. Lightfoot was a renowned Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist known for his contributions to the genres of folk, folk-rock, and country music. His music defined the folk-pop of the 1960s and 1970s, and he was often referred to as Canada’s finest songwriter and a folk-rock superstar.

Lightfoot was born on November 17, 1938, in Orillia, Ontario, and became a prominent figure in Canada’s folk scene before his global success. He received numerous awards throughout his career, including 13 Juno awards and four Grammy nominations. In 2003, he received the Companion of the Order of Canada, the highest civilian award given by Canada.

Lightfoot is survived by his third wife, Kim Hasse, and six children. Many musicians were influenced by his songwriting, and his music will continue to inspire future generations. Tributes poured in from fans and fellow musicians, honoring Lightfoot’s legacy and expressing their sadness at his passing.

