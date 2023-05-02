Death – Obituary News : Gordon Lightfoot’s Death Rocks Twitter Users

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tributes Pour in for Canadian Singer-Songwriter Gordon Lightfoot

Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot passed away on Monday at the age of 84, and tributes have been pouring in from fans, critics, and celebrities alike.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Pays Tribute

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to express his condolences, saying, “We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever.”

Beloved Musician and Songwriter

Lightfoot’s music was beloved by fans, and his skills as both a songwriter and a vocalist were admired throughout the industry. Bob Dylan once said, “I can’t think of any Gordon Lightfoot song I don’t like. Every time I hear a song of his, it’s like I wish it would last forever.”

Remembering Lightfoot’s Hits

One of Lightfoot’s four Billboard Top Ten hits was the 1970 track, “If You Could Read My Mind,” which Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Belinda Carlisle paid tribute to on Twitter.

Another of Lightfoot’s biggest hits was 1974’s “Sundown,” which author Stephen King quoted in his own tribute to the singer-songwriter. “Sundown” was Lightfoot’s biggest Billboard success, hitting number one and spending four months on the charts.

Lightfoot is also remembered for his 1976 hit “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” about a tragedy in Lake Superior the previous year in which the freighter sank during a storm, killing all 29 aboard.

Celebrities and Fans Pay Tribute on Social Media

Celebrities, critics and other fans all weighed in on Twitter to pay tribute to Lightfoot, including singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, who said, “RIP Gordon Lightfoot. A true Canadian legend. Your music will live on forever.”

The loss of Gordon Lightfoot is felt deeply by fans and the music industry alike, but his legacy will undoubtedly live on for generations to come.

