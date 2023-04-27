Death – Obituary News : Gordon Rosser Mourned by East Anchorage High Softball

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The East Anchorage High Fastpitch Softball community is saddened by the passing of Gordon Rosser. His obituary acknowledges his contributions to the sport and his impact on the team.

Gordon Rosser Passes Away: A Life Full of Love and Joy Despite Cancer Battle

Introduction

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Gordon Rosser, the father of Head Coach Virginia Rosser. Despite his decade-long battle with cancer, Gordon lived a long and fulfilling life that was full of love and joy. Our condolences go out to the Rosser family during this difficult time.

A Life Well-Lived

Gordon Rosser passed away peacefully in his own home on Sunday. He was surrounded by his loved ones, who took comfort in the fact that he was no longer suffering. Despite his long battle with cancer, Gordon managed to live a life that was full of love and joy. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life

Funeral services for Gordon will be held on Saturday, May 6th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Muldoon Chapel will be hosting the services, which will take place between the hours of 3 pm and 5 pm. The address for the chapel is 8000 East 36th Avenue, Anchorage, Alaska.

Making Memories Last

The Rosser family is currently gathering images for Gordon’s memorial service. If you have any photographs that you would like to share, please email them to rossermemorial@gmail.com. The family would appreciate any contributions to help celebrate Gordon’s life.

Get In Touch

If you have any questions or need additional information, please do not hesitate to reach out to Coach Virginia personally. She would be happy to assist you in any way she can during this difficult time.

Conclusion

Gordon Rosser lived a life that was full of love and joy, despite his battle with cancer. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but his memory will live on through the memories they shared together. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Rosser family during this difficult time.