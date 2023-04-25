Death – Obituary News : GR Karthi’s Demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

GR Karthi, a beloved member of our community, has passed away. It is with heavy hearts that we share this news with his friends, family, and colleagues. GR Karthi was a well-known and respected individual, whose contributions to his field of work and to society as a whole will be deeply missed.

Early Life and Education:

GR Karthi was born in the city of Chennai, India, in 1970. He completed his early education in Chennai and later pursued a bachelor’s degree in engineering at the prestigious College of Engineering, Guindy. After completing his undergraduate studies, he joined the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), where he worked on various projects related to space technology.

Professional Life:

GR Karthi’s professional journey was a remarkable one. He worked in both the public and private sectors, holding various key positions throughout his career. He worked for several multinational corporations, including IBM and Infosys, and was an expert in software development, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

In the year 2008, GR Karthi founded his own tech startup, which focused on developing innovative software solutions for businesses. His startup quickly gained popularity and was recognized as one of the top startups in the country.

Community Service:

GR Karthi was an ardent supporter of community service and believed in using his knowledge and expertise for the betterment of society. He volunteered his time and resources for several social causes, including education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

GR Karthi Death:

GR Karthi passed away on Monday, June 28th, 2021. The exact cause of his death is still unknown. The news of his death has shaken the community, and many have expressed their condolences and shared their memories of him on social media.

GR Karthi’s Contributions:

GR Karthi’s contributions to the field of technology and society as a whole have been numerous. He was a pioneer in the field of data analytics and artificial intelligence and played a significant role in the development of the tech industry in India. He was also an active participant in social causes, and his contributions towards education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation have impacted the lives of countless individuals.

Conclusion:

The passing away of GR Karthi is a great loss to our community. His work and contributions will continue to inspire current and future generations. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.