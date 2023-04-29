Death – Obituary News : Green Pastures Christian Ministries Inc’s President and Senior Pastor Collette Gunby Passes Away at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Collette Gunby, the President and Senior Pastor of Green Pastures Christian Ministries Inc, has passed away at the age of 73.

Dr. Collette Gunby, President and Senior Pastor at Green Pastures Christian Ministries Inc., passed away on April 27, 2023, at the age of 73. Her death was announced through a number of Facebook posts made by family members and loved ones, who expressed their deep sadness and condolences to the Gunby and Lewis families.

At the time this story was written, the family had not made the specifics of her death’s true cause public. However, it is clear that Dr. Gunby was a deeply inspirational figure who touched the lives of many people who came into contact with her throughout her life.

Felisha Price shared the devastating news on her official Facebook timeline, saying: “On Behalf of Green Pastures Commons Senior Facility Residents and Staff we thank you Dr. Collette Gunby for providing Affordable Housing Apartment homes for 74 Residents and Jobs for Staff at Psalm 23 Project and Promise Projects, Inc. Your love for seniors does not go unnoticed…we love you, we appreciate you, and we will miss you. Thank you for spearheading this part of the vision for the seniors in DeKalb County….Forever in our hearts. Sending our heartfelt condolences and prayers of comfort and peace to the Gunby and Lewis Families #legacy.”

Dr. Gunby was a remarkable woman who devoted her life to helping others. As the President and Senior Pastor at Green Pastures Christian Ministries Inc., she inspired countless individuals with her unwavering faith and commitment to serving her community.

Throughout her career, Dr. Gunby touched many lives and made a lasting impact on those around her. Her dedication to providing affordable housing and job opportunities for seniors in DeKalb County was just one of the many ways in which she demonstrated her deep compassion and commitment to helping those in need.

In the wake of her passing, the outpouring of love and support from those who knew and admired Dr. Gunby has been truly remarkable. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on through the countless lives she touched and the positive impact she had on her community.

As we mourn the loss of this remarkable woman, we offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones. May her memory be a blessing, and may she rest in peace knowing that she made a profound difference in the lives of so many.