How Society Values Women in India

In a patriarchal society like India, the worth of a woman is often tied to her husband. If a woman is not married, she is seen as incomplete and undesirable. Even after marriage, her value is determined by how much dowry she brings and how obedient she is to her husband.

Unfair Treatment of Wives

Many women are mistreated by their husbands simply because they are seen as inferior. In some cases, a husband may refuse to provide basic necessities or even physical affection to his wife. This is especially true if the wife is seen as having little or no value due to a lack of education or dowry.

It is not uncommon for a wife to endure domestic violence or emotional abuse from her husband. In fact, the National Family Health Survey found that over a third of married women in India have experienced some form of domestic violence.

Army Jawan Rajababu’s Act of Kindness

However, there are some individuals who believe in treating women with kindness and respect. Army Jawan Rajababu, who was stationed in Sri Kakulam district, showed just how valuable a woman can be regardless of her marital status or wealth.

When Rajababu found out that his wife was pregnant, he decided to donate his entire month’s salary to the local government hospital to cover the costs of any pregnant women who could not afford care.

The Impact of Rajababu’s Kindness

Rajababu’s act of kindness had a ripple effect in the community. Other soldiers and government officials followed suit, donating money to the hospital to help pregnant women in need. This helped to ensure that all women, regardless of their financial status, could receive proper prenatal care.

Conclusion

It is important for people to recognize the value of women regardless of their social status. Acts of kindness like Rajababu’s can inspire others to treat women with the respect they deserve. Furthermore, the government needs to take a more active role in protecting women from domestic violence and ensuring that they have access to basic necessities and healthcare.