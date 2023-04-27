Death – Obituary News : Guilty ex-gov dies, Warmer temps, Loudness issue, Historic signs.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Thursday’s Top Stories

1. Luis Talamantes found guilty of murder in trial for 2019 Jacque Vigil killing

Luis Talamantes Romero was found guilty of first-degree murder and seven other charges in the 2019 killing of Jacque Vigil. Jurors convicted Talamantes on eight charges, including two counts of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, attempted to commit armed robbery, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, and larceny. The verdict was reached on Wednesday.

2. Former Governor Jerry Apodaca passes away

Former Governor Jerry Apodaca has passed away at the age of 88. He served as the governor of New Mexico in the mid-to-late 70s and was elected in 1974. Apodaca was born in Las Cruces and paved the way for more New Mexicans to enter public office. Current Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed her condolences.

3. Weather update

Afternoon temperatures will warm up, and highs will climb back into the 60s, 70s, and 80s. The next storm will move in on Friday, starting to bring snow and rain to the northeast highlands after midnight tonight. Rain and some flurries will move into the central mountains and central highlands during the morning, and rain will cross the east plains from morning through early afternoon. The Metro may see a light shower, but most areas will stay dry, west of the central mountain chain.

4. Neighborhood concerns in Sawmill District

Residents living in Albuquerque’s Sawmill District are complaining about the noise and increased traffic in the area. Parking has become scarce due to the booming development, and the noise coming from live events at Sawmill Market is becoming too much. The city is aware of noise complaints and has said they will work with Sawmill Market to keep the noise down.

5. Local art exhibit showcases revitalized abandoned road signs

The nonprofit Friends of the Orphan Signs is keeping the history of Route 66 alive by showcasing revitalized abandoned road signs. An art exhibit is honoring all the different languages people speak and will continue until Sunday at the Fusion Gallery on the 700 block of 1st Street. The latest sign the nonprofit is working on is located on 8th Street and Central, at what used to be The Hotel Blue.