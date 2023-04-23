Death – Obituary News : Guitarist Greg Howard’s Cause of Death Explained

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The renowned guitarist Greg Howard has passed away. The details surrounding his death have been shared, including the cause of death.

Huge loss for Chapman Stick community: Musician Greg Howard passes away

Who was Greg Howard? Greg Howard, a Chapman Stick player residing in Charlottesville, Virginia, was born in 1964. Before joining Stick in 1985, Howard performed in local bands on saxophone and keyboards.

Music Career of Greg Howard Greg has fantastic musical talent. He was, undoubtedly, the most important person in the Chapman Stick community and inspired and taught innumerable musicians all over the world. He frequently began playing a piece of his own invention before abruptly switching to a work by Miles Davis or Brazilian composer Luis Bonfa. In North America and Europe, Howard taught Chapman Stick seminars and performs. Additionally, he produced two method books: The Greg Howard Songbook, 2009; The Stick Book, Volume One, 1997; and a 2011 teaching DVD for the Stick, Basic Free Hands Technique DVD.

What happened to Guitarist Greg Howard? Greg Howard’s demise news was officially announced on Stickist Forum by posting the following statement, We regret to inform you that Greg Howard passed away on April 22, 2023, at his Charlottesville, Virginia, residence. Greg led a full and meaningful life. He was a dedicated friend and a committed family man. He was a pioneering solo musician, a team player, and a revered teacher of the instrument. Greg was unmatched in his promotion of the Stick and the Chapman family business, which is maybe equally significant. As per the official reports, it was confirmed that he passed away at his home. At this point, it is unknown precisely what led to his death apart from the confirmation of his death, and the exact cause of the death of Greg Howard was not released as well.

Tributes from loved ones On hearing the news of Greg Howard’s passing, many fans and colleagues expressed their heartbreak and paid tribute to the late musician. Nick Beggs musician wrote, I’m heartbroken to learn of the passing of a dear friend and truly gifted player. Greg Howard leaves us poorer for his departure. I’m glad we were able to spend a little time together last year. Bless you, mate. x Sonja Schellenberg, entrepreneur at 901sound, wrote, Just found out that one of the greatest Chapman Stick players has died. Greg Howard passed away. I met him only once or twice but always admired his playing and creativity. What a loss. Jan van Olffen musician wrote, With deep sadness, I lost my friend Greg Howard today April 22. Greg has been a loyal friend for many years and I am very grateful to have had him as a friend, fellow musician, and teacher. He will be deeply missed by many.

The death of Greg Howard marked a colossal loss for the Stick community, but his contributions to music will continue to inspire generations to come.