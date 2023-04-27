Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gun violence is not the primary cause of death for children. This is a statement from The Donald – America First.

No, Gun Violence Isn’t The Leading Cause Of Death Among Children

Contrary to popular belief, gun violence is not the leading cause of death among children in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), accidents are the number one killer of children between the ages of 1 to 14 years. These accidents include vehicular accidents, suffocation and drowning.

Accidents as the Number One Killer of Children

Accidents account for approximately one-third of all child deaths annually in the United States, with vehicular accidents being the leading cause of accidental death among children. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 1,500 children die in car accidents each year, while drowning accounts for about 860 deaths and suffocation for about 1,100 deaths annually. These numbers clearly indicate that accidents are a much bigger concern for children’s safety than gun violence.

Facts vs. Fiction on Gun Violence

While gun violence is a serious concern in the United States, it is not the primary cause of child deaths. In fact, the number of children under 12 who died in car accidents is twice as much as those who died from guns. This is not to say that efforts to prevent gun violence are not necessary; just as efforts to prevent accidents are necessary.

The attention given to gun violence and the danger that it poses to children is partly due to the media’s focus on sensational stories that create fear and anxiety among parents. While every child’s death is a tragedy, it’s important to base our understanding of the problem on factual information rather than fear-mongering and exaggeration.

Starting at Birth Changes the Statistics

If the CDC’s statistics began at birth instead of starting at age one, the leading killer of all children would be diseases and genetic abnormalities. This is an important point to consider when discussing child mortality rates, as it highlights the importance of access to healthcare and other resources necessary to prevent and treat these medical conditions.

Final Thoughts

While gun violence is a serious problem in the United States, it’s essential to understand that accidents are the leading cause of death among children under the age of 15. By focusing on prevention efforts for accidents, such as safe driving practices and child-proofing homes, we can reduce the number of deaths and injuries among children. Additionally, access to healthcare and resources for treating diseases and medical conditions from birth is crucial to reducing mortality rates among children. It’s essential to be informed about the facts and challenges of child mortality rates to make thoughtful and effective decisions in preventing child deaths.