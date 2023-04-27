Death – Obituary News : Gun Violence Not Top Child Death Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gun violence is not the primary cause of death for children.

Harris Misleads on Gun Violence and Children’s Deaths

Recently, Vice President Kamala Harris made a claim that gun violence is the number one cause of death of children in America. This statement is erroneous and misleading, and it’s not the first time such claims have been made by gun control advocates.

A Misleading Claim

Kaiser Family conducted a study that claimed “1 in 5” Americans have a family member who has been killed by a gun. This study was based on a small sample size of self-reported answers to questions that offered no useful limiting parameters. Similarly, the claim that gun violence is the leading cause of death among children in America suffers from the same problem.

While mass school shootings are undoubtedly evil, it’s vital to acknowledge that they are rarer than gun control advocates would have you believe. It’s, therefore, inaccurate to make misleading claims about gun violence becoming the leading cause of children’s deaths in America.

Adults or Children?

A lot of debates about gun control have been focused on what age constitutes a child. Most of the studies quoted by gun control advocates are based on violent incidents involving individuals between 18 and 25 years. Yet, Americans under the age of 18 cannot purchase guns legally.

The CDC reports that the leading cause of death in children aged between 1-14 are accidents such as vehicular, suffocation, and drowning. Additionally, twice as many children have died in cars than from guns. If the studies began at birth instead of one, diseases and genetic abnormalities would become the leading cause of death in children.

Addressing the Real Issues

While juvenile criminality and suicides have been on the rise recently, neither of these issues has been addressed by the gun control measures suggested by Kamala Harris. Instead, it’s necessary to tackle the root causes of juvenile crime and the mental health crisis that has led to an increase in juvenile suicides. Only then can we have meaningful progress in addressing these issues.

Ultimately, misleading claims about gun violence and children’s deaths in America are not helpful to the discourse about gun control. We need accurate data for informed decision-making.