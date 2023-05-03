Death – Obituary News : Hadas Winnick’s Death & Jesse Winnick’s Current Location

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes: The Murder of Hadas Winnick

Who Was Hadas Winnick?

Hadas Winnick was a beloved math teacher at Canoga Park High School, a single mother of two, and a resident of the affluent Calabasas hillside community. To her colleagues, she appeared to have everything under control, despite the challenges life had thrown her way. Unfortunately, her life came to a tragic end at the age of 55.

The Shocking Discovery

Hadas’ daughter, Amy, found her mother’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood when she returned home from a date on Declaration Avenue. She had been stabbed multiple times, including a fatal wound to her neck.

The Perpetrator

The killer was none other than Hadas’ own son, 25-year-old Jesse Bernard Winnick. He had already confessed to Amy over the phone, pleading with her not to visit their childhood home. When Amy arrived and discovered the gruesome scene, she immediately called 911.

Jesse had lost his cool when his mother asked him to clean up after himself while he was making a snack. He couldn’t resist using the nearby knife to attack her. He left it inserted in her neck, which detectives later identified as a particular type of blade.

The Aftermath

Jesse was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, to which he entered a no-contest plea. He was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison and is currently detained at the Lancaster CSP-Los Angeles County Correctional Facility. He has been denied parole and is expected to appear before the board again in August 2023.

Conclusion

The murder of Hadas Winnick was a shocking tragedy that left her loved ones reeling. Her son’s violent outburst ended her life and caused immeasurable pain and suffering for her family. Amy has since written an autobiography, “Working for Justice: One Family’s Tale of Murder, Betrayal, and Healing,” which sheds further light on the events leading up to and following her mother’s tragic death.

