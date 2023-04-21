Death – Obituary News : Hampton Roads developer Harvey Lindsay, Jr. dies at 93

At the age of 93, Harvey Lindsay, Jr., an acclaimed developer in Hampton Roads, has passed away.

Harvey Lindsay Jr. Passes Away at 93 Leaving a Legacy in Hampton Roads

Introduction Harvey Lindsay Jr., a visionary in commercial real estate development, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. As the Chairman and former President of Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate, Lindsay played a significant role in transforming the skyline of Hampton Roads.

Lindsay’s Legacy Lindsay’s numerous projects have become landmarks in the Hampton Roads region. Among the most prominent projects he was instrumental in include Dominion Tower, the original Waterside Festival Marketplace, Military Circle Mall in Norfolk, City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News, and the Village Shops at Kingsmill in Williamsburg.

Impact on Hampton Roads Lindsay’s contributions to Hampton Roads extend beyond the physical structures he helped create. His real estate projects attracted shopping, entertainment, and tourism, providing jobs and a boost to the regional economy.

The Full Press Release from Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate:

Conclusion Harvey Lindsay Jr. was a pioneer in commercial real estate development in Hampton Roads. He leaves behind a lasting legacy that will continue to shape the region. His impact on the local economy and the built environment is a testament to his vision and expertise in the industry.