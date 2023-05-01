Death – Obituary News : Harrison Rosemeyer’s Fatal Crash Cause Identified

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Theatta Brandmeyer passed away at the Bridges at Ankeny in Ankeny, Iowa, with her family by her side. She was 86 years old at the time of her passing. Her loved ones and friends adored her, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Life of Service

Theatta was known for her kind and generous spirit. She loved helping people and was always willing to lend a hand when someone needed it. She was a devoted member of the Saylorville church, where she served in various roles and played the piano for many years. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Ankeny Senior Center, where she played the piano for the community.

After graduating from Belmond High School in 1954, Theatta received a certificate from the Moody Bible Institute and an associate’s degree from the Omaha Bible Institute. She worked at Des Moines Area Community College for over 15 years, supporting the DMACC Foundation and the president’s office. In 2001, she received a service award in appreciation for her role in collaborating on new initiatives.

A Loving Family

Theatta was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter. She cared deeply about her family and friends and always put their needs before her own. Her husband, Alonzo Brandmeyer, passed away before her, and her husband Arlie passed away in 1992. She is survived by her sons, Arlie and Larry, her siblings Marlene and Virgil, and her four grandchildren, Nathan, Alexa, Sydney, and Aaron.

Theatta taught piano to many people, including her grandchildren, and was affectionately known as Tootsie by her friends and family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Final Farewell

The funeral service for Theatta was held at the Saylorville Church in Des Moines, Iowa. Her family, friends, and community members came together to celebrate her life and say their final goodbyes. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on in the memories of those she touched.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to Theatta’s family and friends during this difficult time. May she rest in peace forevermore.