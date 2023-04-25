Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte: Calypso King’s Demise and Rise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Harry Belafonte, known as the “King of Calypso,” passed away recently. He rose to fame for his contributions to the music genre of calypso.

Remembering Harry Belafonte

A Life of Activism and Artistry

Harry Belafonte, the Caribbean-American pop star known as the King of Calypso, passed away at the age of 96 on April 25, 2023. Belafonte was not only a talented musician, but also a lifelong activist for civil rights and social justice.

Harry Belafonte’s Career

Born in New York with Jamaican roots, Belafonte first found success on Broadway before turning to music. His albums “Calypso” and “Belafonte” became iconic landmarks in American popular music, with hits like “Day-O” selling millions of copies. Belafonte’s music was inspired by Jamaican folk music and he became known as the King of Calypso.

Belafonte’s Activism

Belafonte’s political beliefs were greatly influenced by actor and civil rights activist Paul Robeson. He supported the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s and was one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s close associates. In 2005, he founded The Gathering of Justice to continue fighting for social justice and change.

The Legacy of Harry Belafonte

Belafonte was not only remembered for his music, but also for his activism and commitment to fighting injustice. Tributes have poured in from celebrities including John Legend, Oprah Winfrey, and Tiffany Haddish. Belafonte’s impact on both the music industry and civil rights movement will be felt for generations to come.