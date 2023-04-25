Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte Dies at 96: Legendary Icon Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At the age of 96, the celebrated musician, actor, and humanitarian, Harry Belafonte, has passed away.

World-renowned singer and social activist Harry Belafonte passed away on Tuesday at his Upper West Side home in Manhattan at the age of 96. The news was announced by his longtime companion and frequent collaborator, singer Sandi Sanko, who cited heart failure as the cause of death.

A Pioneer in Music and Activism

Born on the first day of March in 1927 to a Jamaican mother and a Martiniquais father, Belafonte was one of the most successful Caribbean-American artists of his time. He rose to fame in the 1950s with his music, which blended the rhythms of Jamaican mento with the styles of Trinidadian calypso and American jazz. His music became a powerful tool in breaking down racial barriers in America’s society, which was significantly divided by prejudices at the time. Belafonte’s music was a symbol of social change, and he became a key figure in the Civil Rights Movement.

A Trailblazer in the Music Industry

Throughout the 1950s, Belafonte recorded numerous hit songs that made him a key figure in