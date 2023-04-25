Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte, Entertainer and Activist, Dies at 96

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At the age of 96, the famed entertainer and activist, Harry Belafonte, has passed away. Belafonte was known for his legendary contributions to music and his work as a passionate advocate for social justice.

On April 25, 2023, the world mourned the loss of Harry Belafonte, the trailblazing entertainer and humanitarian, who died at the age of 96.

Belafonte, who broke down barriers for Black performers throughout his career, was best known for his stirring contributions to activism, social justice, and humanitarian causes. His longtime spokesman, Ken Sunshine, confirmed his death to The New York Times, stating that the singer died of congestive heart failure at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

A Caribbean American entertainer, Belafonte popularized Jamaican mento folk songs in the 1950s with his breakthrough album “Calypso,” which sold more than a million copies – a first for a single artist. Throughout his career, he performed in various genres, including show tunes, blues, and gospel, and starred in acclaimed films, such as Carmen Jones, Island in the Sun, Odds Against Tomorrow, and BlacKkKlansman. In 2022, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

However, Belafonte was much more than an entertaining celebrity. He played an active role in the Civil Rights Movement, contributing his personal funds to support Martin Luther King Jr. and his family, funding the Freedom Riders and the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, and organizing the historic March on Washington in 1963. He was also a vocal advocate for the Anti-Apartheid Movement, humanitarian causes, and served as an ambassador for UNICEF and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Belafonte’s activism inspired many, both during his time and after, with his wisdom, generosity, and consistency serving as a model of engaged, informed celebrity activism.

We remember and honor Harry Belafonte and his exceptional life and mourn his loss. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.