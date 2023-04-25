Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte, Entertainer, Dies at 96

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Entertainer Harry Belafonte has passed away at the age of 96. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Legendary Entertainer and Activist Harry Belafonte Dies at 96

On April 25, 2023, reports confirmed the passing of Harry Belafonte, a well-known entertainer, and activist. Belafonte was a pioneer for black performers, breaking multiple barriers in his career. The cause of his death was confirmed by his longtime spokesman, Ken Sunshine, via The New York Times. Belafonte died of congestive heart failure at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York. He was 96 years old.

Belafonte’s Legacy in the Entertainment Industry

Harry Belafonte was widely known for his music, which spanned multiple genres including show tunes, blues, and gospel. His popularity reached new heights in the 1950s when he introduced Jamaican mento folk songs to the world. His breakthrough album, “Calypso”, was the first million-selling record by a single artist. He continued to push boundaries throughout his career, starring in several films, including the Oscar-winning movie, “BlacKkKlansman”. Belafonte was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, cementing his place in the music industry.

Belafonte’s Activism and Humanitarian Work

Despite his success in entertainment, Harry Belafonte was best known for his humanitarian work and activism, advocating for political and social justice. He was a close friend of Martin Luther King Jr., supporting the civil rights leader and his family financially during the civil rights movement of the late ’50s and ’60s. He also played a pivotal role in organizing the famous March on Washington in 1963. Belafonte contributed to numerous humanitarian and political causes, including funding the Freedom Riders and the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee.

The EGOT winner was also an ambassador for UNICEF and the American Civil Liberties Union. He founded USA for Africa, a movement that brought together 47 predominantly U.S. artists, including Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie. They recorded “We Are the World” in 1985, and held the “Hands Across America” event in 1986.

Belafonte’s Legacy

Harry Belafonte set the standard for celebrity activism, using his fame to make a difference in the world. His wisdom, courage, generosity, and consistency were a model for many. His legacy will forever be remembered as a pioneer for change in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Our thoughts are with Harry Belafonte’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. His contribution to society will always be cherished.