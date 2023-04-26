Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte: Life, Success, and Legacy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Harry Belafonte was a celebrated musician, actor, and social activist. He was born on March 1, 1927, in Harlem, New York City. Belafonte has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry with his outstanding talent and dedication to social causes.

Belafonte began his music career in the 1950s, performing a wide range of musical genres including calypso, jazz, and traditional American folk songs. In 1956, he released his best-selling album “Calypso,” which featured his signature song “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song).” Belafonte won several Grammy Awards and still holds the record as the first artist to sell over one million copies of a single album.

Apart from his contributions to music, Belafonte was a vocal social activist, advocating for civil rights and supporting various humanitarian organizations. He worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and played a significant role in the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s.

Harry Belafonte lived a full life and died on March 1, 2021, at the age of 94. Before his death, he had an estimated net worth of $28 million, a testament to his successful career in entertainment. He was survived by his wife and children.

Harry Belafonte Biography

Early Life and Career

Harry Belafonte is an American singer, actor, and civil rights activist born on March 1, 1927, in Harlem, New York. Belafonte grew up in poverty and faced racial discrimination throughout his childhood. Despite the challenges, he excelled academically and was awarded a scholarship to attend George Washington University, where he studied theater.

After completing college, Harry began performing in nightclubs and theaters, using his talent for acting and singing to make a name for himself on the entertainment scene. This led to him gaining the attention of record producers, and in 1953, he released his debut album, “Calypso,” which includes the hit single “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song).”

The success of “Calypso” was unprecedented, with it going on to become the first million-selling LP by a single artist and making Belafonte an international star.

Activism and Humanitarian Work

Belafonte used the platform provided by his success as an entertainer to advocate for social justice and humanitarian causes. He was a passionate supporter of the Civil Rights Movement and worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to help organize and fundraise for the movement.

In addition to his work with the Civil Rights Movement, Harry was a staunch supporter of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, and his efforts played a key role in the eventual release of Nelson Mandela from prison.

Harry also dedicated much of his time and resources to various charitable causes, particularly those focused on fighting poverty, hunger, and disease in Africa and other parts of the world. He has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 1987.

Legacy and Awards

Harry Belafonte’s legacy in the music industry and social justice movements is immense. He has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

In 1989, he was awarded the Kennedy Center Honors for his contributions to American culture. In 1994, President Bill Clinton awarded him the National Medal of Arts. In 2013, he was bestowed with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards for his humanitarian work.

Harry Belafonte has inspired generations of artists with his music and paved the way for future generations of activists to continue the fight for equality and justice. He is a true trailblazer whose legacy will continue to inspire and uplift people for years to come.