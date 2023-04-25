Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte passes away at 96

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Harry Belafonte has passed away at the age of 96, according to confirmation from his representatives. The cause of death has been disclosed.

Harry Belafonte, the superstar singer and actor known for his dedication to racial equality activism, has died at his home in Manhattan at age 96. Born to Jamaican parents in New York, Belafonte was one of the most successful entertainers of his era, best known for hits like Day-O (The Banana Boat Song), Angelina, Jump in the Line, and Jamaica Farewell.

Belafonte’s Legacy in Civil Rights

Beyond his musical career, Harry Belafonte was an outspoken advocate for civil rights activism. He used his income from the entertainment industry to combat racism during his heyday, according to The New York Times. He provided financial support to bail Martin Luther King and other activists out of jail and took part in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963. Additionally, Belafonte had an insurance policy on King’s life, with the civil rights icon’s family as the beneficiary. In 2013, Belafonte sued King’s three surviving children in a dispute over documents that Belafonte said were his property while the children claimed it belonged to the King’s estate. The singer won the lawsuit the following year.

Remembering Harry Belafonte

Belafonte won three Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, an Emmy Award, and a Tony Award. He was the oldest person to receive an honor in the Early Influence category from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Belafonte continued his activism until his death, executive producing an upcoming documentary, Following Harry, which shares his life story and effect as a social justice icon. The documentary is part of a planned trilogy of documentaries, including the Belafonte Remix Series, which is about leaders inspired by the late icon.

Harry Belafonte is survived by his four children, grandchildren, and his third wife, Pamela Frank.