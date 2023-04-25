Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte Passes Away at 96: Cause of Death Disclosed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

American singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte passed away at the age of 96. The cause of death has been disclosed.

Harry Belafonte: A Life Well-Lived

Introduction

American singer, actor, and humanitarian Harry Belafonte died on April 25th, 2021 at the age of 96. He was a legendary figure who rose to international fame in the 1950s, known for his Caribbean-influenced music and acting career. While he enjoyed success as an artist, he was also widely recognized for his contributions to civil rights activism and humanitarian work. This article will explore the life and legacy of Harry Belafonte, paying tribute to a remarkable man who left his mark on the world.

The Banana Boat Song and Beyond

Harry Belafonte was born in New York in 1927 and grew up in poverty. He discovered his love for music as a young man, and his talent was soon spotted by the legendary guitarist and singer Pete Seeger. Belafonte’s big break came in the 1950s with the hit song “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” and his album “Calypso,” which became the first solo artist album to go platinum, selling over 1 million copies. Beyond Calypso, Belafonte’s music spanned across many genres, including blues, folk, and American standards. He won several awards including Tony and Emmy awards.

Acting Career

In addition to his music career, Harry Belafonte also made a name for himself as an actor. He starred in films such as 1953’s “Bright Road” alongside Dorothy Dandridge, and 1954’s “Carmen Jones,” which helped to skyrocket his celebrity status.

Civil Rights Activism

Despite his success in music and acting, Harry Belafonte had a true passion for civil rights activism. In 1968, he even guest-hosted “The Tonight Show” and welcomed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a guest. Belafonte led a campaign against apartheid in South Africa, becoming good friends with Nelson Mandela. He supported the fight against HIV/AIDS and is credited with the idea for the song “We Are the World,” which raised funds for famine relief in Africa. Harry Belafonte had once said, “The portion of my life that is of importance to me has to do with my activism. They both service each other, but the activism is first.”

Harry Belafonte’s Family

Harry Belafonte is survived by his wife Pamela Frank, four children, two stepchildren, and numerous grandchildren. His first marriage was to Marguerite Byrd, and they had two children together. He then married Julie Robinson, and they shared two children before divorcing in 2008. Later that same year, he married Pamela Frank, who had two children from a previous relationship.

Conclusion

Harry Belafonte was a man who accomplished much in his long and storied life. He was a gifted singer and actor, a humanitarian, and a civil rights activist. He left his mark on the world in many ways, earning numerous awards and accolades for his work. While he may be gone, his legacy lives on and will continue to inspire generations to come.