Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte passes away at 96

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte has passed away at the age of 96. The cause of his death has not been disclosed at this time.

Harry Belafonte: Remembering a Life of Music, Activism, and Acting

Early Life and Career

Harry Belafonte was born in Harlem, New York in 1927, spending the first part of his life in Jamaica with his destitute parents. Despite dropping out of high school due to dyslexia, Belafonte pursued his passion for acting and paid for acting courses where he studied with the likes of Marlon Brando and Walter Matthau.

Belafonte’s breakthrough as a singer came with the release of his album Calypso in 1956, which featured his Jamaican heritage and became the first record to sell over a million copies in the United States. His hit song “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” spent 18 weeks on the UK singles chart, solidifying his place in music history.

Activism and Social Causes

Belafonte used his fame and fortune to support various civil rights activities in the 1960s, fighting against poverty, racism, and AIDS in Africa, and backing left-wing political figures such as Cuba’s Fidel Castro and Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez.

Belafonte was mentored by Martin Luther King Jr. and Paul Robeson, and participated in the March on Washington that culminated in King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Belafonte’s activism reached a global scale, working to raise awareness for hunger relief through the all-star charity album “We Are the World” and denouncing South African apartheid with his 1988 CD “Paradise in Gazankulu.” He was also named a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 1987, advocating for children’s rights worldwide.

Acting Career and Personal Life

Belafonte’s success as a singer and activist did not overshadow his acting career, winning a Tony Award in 1954 and appearing in several films alongside stars such as James Mason, Joan Fontaine, and Joan Collins. He married three times, had four children, and continued to act in recent years, starring in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman in 2018.

Harry Belafonte passed away at the age of 96 due to congestive heart failure, leaving behind a legacy of music, activism, and acting that will be remembered for generations to come.