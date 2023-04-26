Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte’s Cause of Death: Heart Failure from Illness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Harry Belafonte passed away due to heart failure. The singer, known for hits like “Jump in the Line,” had been dealing with illness before his death.

Harry Belafonte: The Trailblazing Artist and Activist

Early Life and Career

Harry Belafonte, born on March 1, 1927, in New York City, made a name for himself as an accomplished singer, actor, and activist. He popularized Caribbean music in the United States, introducing audiences to hit songs such as “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” and “Jump in the Line”. In addition to his successful career in the entertainment industry, he used his platform to advocate for civil rights and social justice, working alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and other prominent activists of the Civil Rights Movement. Belafonte’s contributions to both the entertainment industry and social activism have left a lasting impact on American culture.

Born Harold George Bellanfanti Jr., Belafonte’s parents, Harold George Bellanfanti Sr. and Melvine (nee Love), were from Jamaica. His father’s birthplace is subject to dispute, with some sources stating he was born in Martinique, then a French territory. Belafonte’s mixed heritage background includes Afro-Jamaican, Scottish Jamaican, Black American, and Sephardic Jewish ancestry. He attended Wolmer’s Schools in Jamaica from 1932 until 1940 and later enlisted in the American Navy during World War II.

Illness and Death Cause

Belafonte passed away on April 25, 2023, from congestive heart failure at the age of 96. He had previously battled prostate cancer and underwent surgery to treat the illness. Belafonte was open about his health struggles, including incontinence issues resulting from his treatment. Despite the risks, he continued to lead a full and happy life with his wife and four children from previous marriages.

Obituary and Funeral Details Explored

News of Belafonte’s passing devastated many, including fans and fellow activists who paid tribute to his life and legacy on social media. While his obituary had already been published, details about his burial arrangements were yet to be announced at the time of writing. The Belafonte family received condolence messages via various social media channels.

Conclusion

Harry Belafonte was a trailblazer in the entertainment industry and a tireless advocate for civil rights and social justice. He left behind a lasting legacy that impacted American culture and inspired generations of artists and activists. Belafonte’s dedication to both his art and his activism serves as a shining example of the power of using one’s platform for positive change.