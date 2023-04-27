Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte’s Cause of Death: How Did He Die?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Harry Belafonte Passes Away at 96: A Tribute to the “King of Calypso”

Who was Harry Belafonte?

Harry Belafonte was a renowned American artist and civil rights activist who popularized calypso music around the world in the 1950s. Born on March 1, 1927, in Harlem, New York City, to Jamaican parents, Belafonte won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony (EGOT), an impressive feat considering his Oscar was given to him in a non-competitive category. His record “Calypso” (1956) was the first million-selling LP by a solo artist, marking a watershed moment in his career.

Harry Belafonte’s Death Cause

On April 25, 2023, Harry Belafonte died of congestive heart failure at the age of 96 in his Upper West Side home. Congestive heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump enough blood due to damage, weakness, or overworking.

A Look at Harry Belafonte’s Career

Belafonte started his career as a nightclub singer to fund his training as an actor. In 1949, he began his music career after signing with the Roost record label. He first performed publicly with his friend Millard Thomas at the Village Vanguard jazz club in New York City’s Greenwich Village. In 1956, he released the studio album “Calypso,” which made history as the first album to sell a million copies worldwide in a single year. Belafonte also made recordings of blues, folk, gospel, show tunes, and classics in addition to calypso.

Throughout his career, Belafonte created albums like “Jump Up Calypso,” and “Midnight Special.” In 1965, he collaborated with South African singer-songwriter and activist Miriam Makeba on the Grammy-winning album “An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba.” He also spent much of the decade touring the world instead of producing new material. In the mid-1980s, Belafonte joined the charity ensemble USA for Africa and found renewed musical success. He composed the soundtrack for the movie “Beat Street” and released an album of all-new songs titled “Paradise in Gazankulu” after signing with EMI. His final album comprises songs of protest against Apartheid in South Africa.

Aside from his music career, Belafonte also appeared in several films throughout the years. He made his first appearance alongside Dorothy Dandridge in the 1953 film “Bright Road” and starred in “Island in the Sun” together in 1957. The following year, the couple reunited for Otto Preminger’s smash musical film “Carmen Jones.” Belafonte acted in and produced Robert Wise’s film noir, “Odds Against Tomorrow” in 1959. He also had a starring role in the science fiction movie “The World, the Flesh, and the Devil.”

Belafonte co-starred with Sidney Poitier in two films released in the 1970s: the Western “Buck and the Preacher” and the action criminal comedy “Uptown Saturday Night.” He also appeared in films directed by Emilio Estevez and Spike Lee, respectively, in which he played an elderly civil rights leader.

Tributes Pour in for the Singer

When news of Harry Belafonte’s passing broke out, several famous people and fans took to various social media platforms to express their condolences and pay tribute to the “King of Calypso.” Oprah Winfrey lamented, “Another ‘GREAT TREE’ has fallen: a Pioneer and Hero to us all.” Singer John Legend tweeted, “I loved Mr. Belafonte, and I’m so grateful for his groundbreaking work and tremendous influence on our nation and the world.”

Belafonte’s legacy lives on through his music, activism, and countless contributions to the entertainment industry. His influence on generations of African American musicians and his commitment to the civil rights movements will forever be remembered.