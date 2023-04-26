Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte’s Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death of Harry Belafonte has been revealed.

Beloved singer, actor, and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte has passed away at age 96 due to congestive heart failure, according to his publicist Ken Sunshine. Born into poverty in Harlem, New York, in 1927 and spending his first eight years in Jamaica, Belafonte rose to fame in the 1950s music industry with his groundbreaking mainstream success.

One of his most famous songs, “Banana Boat (Day-O),” from his 1956 album “Calypso,” remains an enduring classic to this day. Other hits include “Jamaica Farewell,” which introduced Caribbean rhythms to American pop music. “Calypso” topped Billboard’s “Top 100” and remained on the chart for 31 weeks after its release.

Despite struggling with dyslexia and dropping out of high school, Belafonte eventually found success as a performer, supporting himself through club performances with music legends like Miles Davis and Charlie Parker while attending acting classes alongside future stars like Marlon Brando and Walter Matthau.

He won numerous accolades throughout his career, including the Spingarn Medal, the NAACP’s highest honor; the Kennedy Center Honor; and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He also served as a mentor to other artists.

In his later years, Belafonte remained passionate about civil rights, receiving recognition for his leadership in the movement. He leaves behind a wife, four children, two stepchildren, and eight grandchildren.

Belafonte’s legacy as a trailblazing artist and advocate will never be forgotten, and his impact on American music and culture will continue to inspire future generations.