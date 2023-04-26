Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte’s Demise: What Caused His Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Harry Belafonte’s death?

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Harry Belafonte

Early Life and Career

Harry Belafonte was born to Jamaican parents in Harlem on March 1, 1927. He spent his early years bouncing between Jamaica and New York City’s Black capital of Harlem. After finishing high school, he enlisted in the Navy and served his country throughout World War II. Belafonte’s life was altered by the work he took as a janitorial helper. One of his tenants gave him tickets to the American Negro Theater, and that’s where he met the late Sidney Poitier and realized he wanted to be an actor. In order to fund his acting education at the Dramatic Workshop, now known as The New School, he worked as a club singer and attended performances in the area with his mentor Sidney Poitier. His success as a musician followed.

Significant Achievements

Belafonte made his debut at New York City’s legendary Village Vanguard jazz club and signed with Roost as a pop singer before eventually moving to RCA Victor. Songs like “Jamaica Farewell” and “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” helped his third studio album, “Calypso,” stay at the top of the charts for an impressive 31 weeks. As a singer, pianist, and actor, Belafonte will go down in history as a major cultural figure of the 20th century. He was also an activist for civil rights and anti-apartheid. Belafonte’s work on these issues in the 1960s and 1980s, respectively, will be remembered for decades. He played host to Nelson Mandela on the latter’s victorious visit to the United States and served as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.

Belafonte’s Contributions to the Arts and Society

Harry Belafonte was a multifaceted artist who excelled in music, acting, and television production. His work infused elements of calypso and Caribbean culture into the mainstream. He was also committed to using his platform to address social and political issues. Belafonte’s close friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led to his active involvement in the civil rights movement, where he rallied musicians in support of the struggle. He also mobilized artists worldwide to bring attention to the famines, conflicts, and droughts affecting African countries. Belafonte’s contributions to the arts and society are immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.