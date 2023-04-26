Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte’s Fate: What Happened to Him?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Harry Belafonte: A Legendary Singer, Actor, and Activist

Passing of a Civil Rights Icon

Harry Belafonte, a groundbreaking figure in film and music, passed away at the age of 96 on April 25, 2023. Belafonte died at his home in New York from congestive heart failure, with his wife Pamela by his side. He was a legend who pushed past racial boundaries, achieved worldwide acclaim for his popular hits, won a Tony award for his acting, and appeared in several feature films.

A Legacy beyond Entertainment

Belafonte’s legacy extends far beyond entertainment, as he dedicated his life to fighting for various causes. He played a crucial role in funding numerous civil rights initiatives during the 1960s. His tireless efforts to champion social justice and equality remain an inspiration for generations to come.

Remembering His Music

Belafonte was a Jamaican-American singer who gained fame in the 1950s for introducing calypso music to international audiences. His album Calypso, released in 1956, was the first LP by a single artist to sell over a million copies. Belafonte’s notable recordings include his signature hit, “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song),” “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora),” “Jamaica Farewell,” and “Mary’s Boy Child.” He was skilled in various music genres, including blues, folk, gospel, show tunes, and American standards.

Belafonte’s Film Career

Belafonte appeared in films such as Carmen Jones (1954), Island in the Sun (1957), and Odds Against Tomorrow (1959). He was mentored by the actor, singer, and activist Paul Robeson and was a trusted confidant of Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement. In the 2000s, he became an outspoken critic of the policies of George W. Bush and Donald Trump’s administrations.

A Life Devoted to Activism

Belafonte devoted his life to fighting for civil rights, inspiring humanitarian causes, and challenging injustices worldwide. He was a vocal advocate against poverty, apartheid, and AIDS in Africa and showed support for left-leaning political figures such as Fidel Castro of Cuba and Hugo Chavez of Venezuela. Belafonte served as the celebrity ambassador for juvenile justice issues for the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Family He Leaves Behind

Belafonte was married three times and had four children. His first marriage to Marguerite Byrd produced two daughters named Adrienne and Shari. Belafonte’s third child and only son, David, was born to his second wife Julie Robinson, whom he married in 1957. The couple had two children, David and Gina, with Gina being the youngest daughter among Belafonte’s children.

Daughters of Harry Belafonte

Adrienne pursued a career in counseling after completing her studies at West Virginia State University and has been running her own practice for over 25 years. Shari became an actress and model and has appeared in various productions. Gina is also an actress, having acted in TV shows such as Friends and The Angry Beavers.

Harry Belafonte was a true giant who left an indelible mark on the world and will be remembered for generations to come.