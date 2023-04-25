Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte’s Life and Career: Wife, Family, Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Harry Belafonte was an American singer, songwriter, actor, and activist. Born in 1927 in Harlem, New York City, he became prominent in the 1950s and 1960s, known for his smooth vocals and hits like “Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” and “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora).” Beyond music, Belafonte was involved in civil rights activism and was a close friend and supporter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, focusing on issues of children’s rights and socio-economic development. In 2021, Belafonte passed away at age 94, with his cause of death undisclosed. He is survived by his children and wife, who he had been married to for over 60 years.

Harry Belafonte: A Legendary Singer and Human Rights Activist

Introduction

Harry Belafonte, born on March 1, 1927, was an American singer, actor, and human rights activist. His career spanned six decades, and he was best known for his recordings of “The Banana Boat Song,” “Jump in the Line (Shake, Señora),” “Jamaica Farewell,” and “Mary’s Boy Child.” On April 25, 2023, at the age of 96, he passed away due to congestive heart failure, leaving behind a legacy of music and activism that will inspire generations to come.

Early Life and Education

Belafonte grew up in poverty in Harlem, New York, experiencing racism and discrimination from a young age. He attended Wolmer’s Schools in Jamaica from 1932 to 1940, then returned to New York City to attend George Washington High School. Belafonte joined the Navy during World War II and pursued his love for music by singing in nightclubs and theaters in the 1940s.

Career

Belafonte became known for his distinctive style that blended elements of jazz, blues, and Caribbean folk music. He popularized Jamaican mento folk songs and marketed them as Trinbagonian Calypso music, bringing this musical style to an international audience. In 1956, Belafonte released his landmark album “Calypso,” which became the first million-selling LP by a single artist.

Alongside his music career, Belafonte was a passionate civil rights activist. He used his platform and influence to speak out against racism and inequality, and played a key role in the Civil Rights Movement, organizing and fundraising for events such as the March on Washington in 1963.

Belafonte appeared in several films, including Otto Preminger’s hit musical Carmen Jones (1954), Island in the Sun (1957), and Robert Wise’s Odds Against Tomorrow (1959), he also appeared on numerous television shows. In recognition of his contributions to music and activism, he received many honors and awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the National Medal of Arts.

Personal Life

Belafonte was born in Harlem, New York, to Jamaican-born parents. He was the son of a Scottish Jamaican mother and an Afro-Jamaican father, and his father was the son of a Black American mother and a Dutch-Jewish father of Sephardic Jewish descent. In 1948, he married Marguerite Byrd and had two daughters, Adrienne and Shari. After their divorce, he married Julie Robinson in 1957, and they had two children, David and Gina. In 2008, Belafonte married photographer Pamela Frank.

Physical Stats

Belafonte was a tall and strikingly handsome man, with a height of 6 feet (183 cm) and a well-built physique throughout his career. He had a charming and magnetic presence on stage and screen, and was known for his distinctive voice and smooth, melodic singing style.

Notable Songs

Belafonte’s career was marked by many notable songs, including “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song),” “Jump in the Line,” “Jamaica Farewell,” “Matilda,” “Scarlet Ribbons,” “Island in the Sun,” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

Conclusion

Harry Belafonte will always be remembered as a legendary singer, actor, and human rights activist. His contributions to music, civil rights activism, and philanthropy have inspired generations of artists and activists around the world. Despite his passing, his legacy will continue to inspire hope and change for years to come.