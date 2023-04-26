Death – Obituary News : Harry Belafonte’s Life: Cause of Death, Bio, Age, Family and Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Harry Belafonte: Biography of a Cultural Icon

Early Life and Career

Harry Belafonte was born on March 1, 1927, in Harlem, New York City. His parents were Jamaican immigrants, and he grew up in poverty in the midst of the Great Depression. Despite the challenges he faced, Belafonte excelled in school and participated in various activities, including singing in the choir.

In the early 1950s, Belafonte started performing in clubs and theaters in New York City, gaining popularity for his unique blend of Caribbean and American music, which included calypso, jazz, and folk. His breakthrough album, “Calypso,” sold over one million copies and became a cultural phenomenon.

Social Activism and Legacy

Belafonte used his platform to speak out against racial injustice and participated in various protests and demonstrations during the civil rights movement. He helped fund and organize the Freedom Rides, which challenged segregation in public transportation.

Belafonte continued to be a voice for social justice throughout his career, advocating for human rights, particularly in Africa and the Caribbean, and supporting efforts to combat poverty and homelessness in the United States.

In recognition of his contributions to music and social justice, Belafonte received numerous awards and honors, including multiple Grammy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also honored by organizations such as the NAACP, the Kennedy Center, and the National Civil Rights Museum.

Before his death in 2023 from congestive heart failure, Belafonte remained a cultural icon and a passionate advocate for social justice. His music and activism continue to inspire people around the world.

Personal Life

Belafonte was married three times and had four children. He had an estimated net worth of $30 million at the time of his death.

Conclusion

Harry Belafonte was a trailblazing entertainer and a dedicated advocate for social justice. His legacy lives on through his music and activism, inspiring generations to fight for a more just and equitable world.