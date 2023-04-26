Death – Obituary News : “Harry Belafonte’s Life, Family, and Wealth”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Harry Belafonte was a well-known singer, actor, and social activist. He was born on March 1, 1927. Belafonte was married three times and had four children. Belafonte had three siblings and activist Julian Bond was his cousin. Throughout his career, Belafonte was known for his activism in the civil rights movement, and his music was a reflection of those beliefs.

Early Life and Career

Harry Belafonte was born on March 1, 1927, in Jamaica where he spent his early years. After moving back to the United States, he attended George Washington High School and joined the U.S. Navy during World War II. Initially working as a janitor’s aide in the 1940s, he attended the American Negro Theatre after receiving tickets from a tenant, which ignited his passion for the genre. He then studied acting at The New School’s Dramatic Workshop in New York City and performed with the American Negro Theatre.

In the 1950s, he became a well-known Caribbean-American pop star and popularized the Trinbagonian Calypso musical genre, using Jamaican mento traditional tunes. His record Calypso (1956) was a huge success and the first LP by a single artist to sell one million copies. He excelled in genres such as blues, folk, gospel, show tunes, and American classics when he recorded songs like “The Banana Boat Song,” “Jump in the Line,” and “Jamaica Farewell.” Along with that, he appeared in a number of movies, including Carmen Jones (1954), Island in the Sun (1957), and Odds Against Tomorrow (1959).

Activism and Honors

During the 1950s and 1960s Civil Rights Movement, he was Martin Luther King Jr.’s personal friend and was mentored by Paul Robeson. He was a fervent supporter of numerous political and humanitarian causes, including the USA for Africa and the Anti-Apartheid Movement, and he served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador from 1987 until his passing. He was a strong opponent of the George W. Bush administration’s policies and a celebrity spokesperson for juvenile justice concerns for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Throughout his career, Belafonte won a number of major honors, including a Tony Award, an Emmy Award, and three Grammy Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Award). He received the Kennedy Center Honors in 1989 and the National Medal of Arts in 1994. He was given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 6th Annual Governors Awards ceremony of the Academy in 2014, and he became the oldest living recipient of this distinction when he was inducted into the Early Influence category of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Personal Life

Harry Belafonte was married three times. He first married Marguerite Belafonte from 1948 to 1957, then Julie Robinson from 1957 to 2008, and finally Pamela Frank. He had four children: Shari Belafonte, David Belafonte, Adrienne Belafonte Biesemeyer, and Gina Belafonte.

Cause of Death

On April 25, 2023, Belafonte passed away at his Upper West Side home in Manhattan from congestive heart failure. Congestive heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s demands, which can happen when the heart is overworked and unable to meet the demands placed on it, or when the heart muscle weakens or is injured.

Net Worth

At the time of his death, Harry Belafonte’s estimated net worth was $30 million.